CPEC joint working group approved three projects for GB

ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Meeting of CPEC joint working group
on infrastructure held in Karachi has approved three projects for
Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to Radio Pakistan, Federal Secretary Communication
Saddique Memon and High official of Chinese Communication Ministry
represented their respective countries.
The projects approved include Gilgit Shandur-Chitral-
Chakdara expressway road project costing Rs 22 billion and
repairing of KKH from Raikot Diamer to Dasu in Kohistan will be
carried out at a cost of Rs nine billion.
The meeting also decided to complete Thakot to Havelian
ongoing bypass road project by April next year.

