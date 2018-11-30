ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):High Commissioner of Pakistan in Colombo, Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a framework of regional connectivity and will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran,
Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, India, Central Asian Republics, and the region.
CPEC is framwork of regional connectivity: Pak HC
