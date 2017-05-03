CPEC is first chapter of One Belt One Road: Chinese Envoy

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Sun
Weidong Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the first chapter of Chinese grand vision of One Belt One Road.
Addressing a ceremony regarding One Belt One Road here, the
Chinese Envoy informed that the One Belt One Road Summit was being
held in Beijing on May 14, which would be attended by
representatives of 28 countries and experts from across the world.
He said China was a peaceful country and gives priority to
work together with the rest of the world.
He said during last three years, work on 19 projects of CPEC
had been initiated with a cost of US$ 18.5 billion, and most of them
would likely be completed by next year.
He said international standard state-of-the-art technology was
being utilized in all CPEC projects.
The Chinese envoy said as many as 60,000 Pakistanis had
received direct employment opportunities through CPEC.
He said Pakistani youth were also being sent to China for
training.
He said Pakistan also gives special importance to the
security of Chinese people and has established a special security
division comprising of over 14000 security personals.
He said China wanted to increase imports of goods from
Pakistan, therefore Pakistan should manufacture the products by
keeping in view the Chinese needs.
Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Mushahid Hussain
Syed said, CPEC was not aimed at harming any country.
“This mega project will help bringing various countries and
cultures close together”, he added.
He said the Chinese GDP was 30 per cent of the world’s total
GDP whereas it contributes 25 per cent share in the world’s total
trade.
He said within Pakistan, all less developed areas of the
country had been included in CPEC for the socio economic uplift of
these areas.
The ceremony was also attended by foreign envoys,
parliamentarians and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.