CPEC is first chapter of One Belt One Road: Chinese Envoy

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Sun

Weidong Wednesday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the first chapter of Chinese grand vision of One Belt One Road.

Addressing a ceremony regarding One Belt One Road here, the

Chinese Envoy informed that the One Belt One Road Summit was being

held in Beijing on May 14, which would be attended by

representatives of 28 countries and experts from across the world.

He said China was a peaceful country and gives priority to

work together with the rest of the world.

He said during last three years, work on 19 projects of CPEC

had been initiated with a cost of US$ 18.5 billion, and most of them

would likely be completed by next year.

He said international standard state-of-the-art technology was

being utilized in all CPEC projects.

The Chinese envoy said as many as 60,000 Pakistanis had

received direct employment opportunities through CPEC.

He said Pakistani youth were also being sent to China for

training.

He said Pakistan also gives special importance to the

security of Chinese people and has established a special security

division comprising of over 14000 security personals.

He said China wanted to increase imports of goods from

Pakistan, therefore Pakistan should manufacture the products by

keeping in view the Chinese needs.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, Mushahid Hussain

Syed said, CPEC was not aimed at harming any country.

“This mega project will help bringing various countries and

cultures close together”, he added.

He said the Chinese GDP was 30 per cent of the world’s total

GDP whereas it contributes 25 per cent share in the world’s total

trade.

He said within Pakistan, all less developed areas of the

country had been included in CPEC for the socio economic uplift of

these areas.

The ceremony was also attended by foreign envoys,

parliamentarians and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.