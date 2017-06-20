CPEC is BRI’s best performing project: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Deputy Chief of Mission at the

Chinese Embassy in Islamabad Zhao Lijian Tuesday said China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was one of the best performing

projects of his country’s Belt and Road Initiative.

He was speaking at a conference on `Belt and Road Initiative

and CPEC’ organized by Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), an

Islamabad based think tank, on the occasion of the inauguration of

its (SVI’s) China Studies Center.

Lijian said CPEC was the “fastest and most effective” among

the projects being undertaken as part of BRI. CPEC’s 19 early

harvest projects worth $18.5 billion, he said, were making smooth

progress towards completion.

The multi-billion dollar CPEC project, which is being jointly

undertaken by Pakistan and China, prioritizes development of

Gawadar, energy projects, transport infrastructure and industrial

cooperation.

Lijian made a special mention of the progress on energy

projects.

He said the second 660MW unit of Sahiwal Coal-fired Power

Plant has completed its test run and is ready for inauguration.

The first unit of the Sahiwal plant was inaugurated by Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif on May 24. With the commission of second unit,

the whole plant would be giving an output of 1320 MW.

The Chinese diplomat said Port Qasim Coal-fired Power

Plant is also expected to be completed this year, whereas three wind

farms in Sindh were also nearing completion.

Meanwhile, Mr Lijian said, the bidding process for Eastbay

Expressway, which would link Gwadar Port with the main national

highway network, was in the final stages and its groundbreaking

ceremony would be performed this year.

Work on Gawadar International Airport is also expected to

commence this year. It should be recalled that the Grant Agreement

on Gawadar Airport and Framework Accord on Eastbay Expressway were

signed during PM Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China last month for

attending the Belt and Road Forum.

Secretary Ministry for Planning, Development and Reforms

Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said, “CPEC epitomizes the growing mutuality of

interest and vision of shared politico-economic future of Pakistan

and China.”

He said “effective and timely” implementation of the

projects was critical for the overall BRI timeline.

CPEC’s Project Director Hassan Daud Butt said CPEC would speed

up industrialization and urbanization of Pakistan so that it could

grow into an inclusive and prosperous country.

He emphasized on mobilization of all resources; maintaining

national unity, consensus, and political stability; and doubling

efforts for eradicating terrorism for timely completion of CPEC

projects.

President SVI Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema said China was not only

playing an important role in development and security of Pakistan,

but had an important influence in the entire region and beyond.

He said CPEC was an unparalleled plan for development,

regional connectivity, industrialization and infrastructure

development.

Introducing his think tank’s China Studies Center, Dr Cheema

said, it would endeavour to study Pakistan-China relations, role of

China in South Asia and beyond, besides carrying out an in-depth

research on security, economic, development, political aspects of

BRI and CPEC and their impact on regional integration.