CPEC improves local infrastructure, people’s life : Report

BEIJING, April 23 (APP): Local residents in Pakistan are

witnessing significant changes in their live, two years after

the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme.

The project, a key element of the Chinese government’s ‘Belt

and Road Initiative’, was officially launched in 2015 during

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan, according to a

report broadcast by China Radio International (CRI) here.

The multi-billion US dollar plan includes building up

infrastructure along a route linking the city of Kashgar

in Xinjiang, China to the southwestern Pakistani port Gwadar.

Muhammad Nisar Khan, general manager of a section of the

CPEC project, said the building boom underway along the route,

has created a lot of opportunities.

“The locals are being skilled with construction of these mega

projects, with respect to construction of bridges, tunnels, and

other protection establishments involved in these projects, so

we are seeing a lot of things being transferred from the Chinese,

which goes in the benefits of this nation,” said Nisar.

A 50-year old Bashir Ahmed who is a security guard at the

port of Gwadar suggested the construction at the port to

accommodate the CPEC programme, has also created opportunities

for his five children.

“My Chinese friends work very hard. They helped us build a

good primary school. Our children all study there. They also

helped us build homes to improve our living conditions. Now

many engineering projects are under construction. The Chinese

Overseas Port Company works very fast. And every project,

including the construction of the free zone is making fast

progress. Hope other problems can be solved rapidly here,”

Bashir said.

Construction at the Port of Gwadar includes expanding it

to accommodate a free-trade zone, which is expected to be

operational in 2030.

Apart from the work being done at Gwadar, the Chinese

firms are working on expanding and refurbishing the 1300

kilometer long Karakoram Highway, the highest paved

international road in the world, which connects China and

Pakistan across the Karakoram Mountains.

The highway project is being led by the China Road and

Bridge Corporation.

The project has not only improved local traffic conditions

but also created around 25-hundred jobs for locals along

the route.

“I’m working here and getting very good experience. I

have learned a lot since I came here. Now I can operate

the main machines, learn cutting and welding. And also I

can operate crane,” said a worker at the construction site.

“The construction of the highway makes us not afraid to

go out anymore. In the past, when we traveled to other

cities, we always faced traffic problems. We worried about

landslide that would cause deaths, traffic jam. Sometimes,

it took us more than one week to reach the destination.

When the road is completed, we will be able to reach there

in only several hours,” said another.

The Economic Corridor project is also said to be helping

increase security in the region, as the Pakistani military

has deployed numerous resources along the route to protect

the workers and infrastructure they’re building.