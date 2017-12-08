CPEC has a great deal of potential: Iranian envoy

KARACHI, Dec 08 (APP):The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Medhi Honardoost, has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project with a great deal of potential.

He was speaking at the “Meet the Press” programme at the

Karachi Press Club here on Friday.

The envoy was of the view that participation of the regional

countries in the CPEC would enhance cooperation with regional countries.

He said that Iran would not allow its territory to be used

against Pakistan.

Honardoost also sought investment from Pakistan in the

Iranian port of Chabahar.

He said that Iran would desire that along with trade,

enhancement in cultural ties between the two countries be also

given priority.

The envoy said that majority of the population in both Iran

and Pakistan consists of youngsters and initiatives should be

undertaken for fostering understanding among the youths of the

two countries.

He said that during his stay in Karachi he would also meet

traders and businessmen and discuss new sectors in business for

enhancing the trade ties between Iran and Pakistan.

The office bearers of Karachi Press Club- president Siraj

Ahmed and secretary Maqsood Yousufi, presented the Iranian

Ambassador and members of his delegation, Ajrak and insignia of

Karachi Press Club.