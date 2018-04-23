CPEC, a futuristic project for upcoming generations: PM

KARACHI, Apr 23 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s

(CPEC) was not only a project for the present, but had the potential to pass on its benefits

to the future generations.

Addressing at the CPEC Summit, he said the Project had provided Pakistan a strong

foundation of overall development and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said the fruits of CPEC were not limited to Pakistan and other

countries including Afghanistan and West China would also gain access to the benefits

of this project.

He said the CPEC, in fact, was the opportunity for all countries in the region and

would address the areas of infrastructure and energy.

He mentioned that the project had become a reality in less than three years since

China’s President XI Jinping shared his vision of regional connectivity.

Khaqan Abbasi said under CPEC, power transmission lines were being laid in

Pakistan, adding the setting up of Special Economic Zones would eventually promote

entrepreneurs from China and across the world to result in increased trade.

He said the projects under the CPEC would be implemented, keeping in view two

principles, namely economic viability and environmental sustainability.

He said today, CPEC provided Pakistan a platform to regain its strength in technology

and agriculture and also deal with the issue of poverty alleviation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent incident of terrorism in

Afghanistan that killed over fifty people.

The CPEC Summit was organized by Dawn Media Group in collaboration with Federal

Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.