CPEC funded Multan-Sukkur motorway to be completed by August

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) funded Multan-Sukkur motorway is likely to be opened for traffic by August this year as work on the project is in progress according to the set schedule and there is no delay in the project, a senior official of National Highway Authority said.

“At present 83 percent of total work has been completed, out of which 392 kilometer roadbed and culvert passage, and other structures have already been completed,” the official told APP here on Thursday.