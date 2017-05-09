CPEC framework enters into stage of comprehensive implementation: China

BEIJING, May 9 (APP): China Tuesday emphasized that the building of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was progressing very smoothly and it has entered into stage of comprehensive implementation.

“The building of the corridor is progressing very smoothly and it has

entered into stage of comprehensive implementation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Geng Shuang said during a regular press briefing.

When asked to share progress on the energy projects being completed

under the CPEC to overcome electricity shortage in Pakistan, he said, “Out of 17 projects planned in the field of energy, 11 of them have been put into construction.”

The spokespersons said, the completion of energy related programs will

greatly provide relief to people.

Responding to a question, he said, China’s promotion of CPEC framework did not change its position on Kashmir issue, “We always believe that Kashmir is an issue left over from the history between India and Pakistan, which we hope will be properly addressed by the two sides through consultation and negotiation.”

To yet another question about Indian efforts to further cement its ties

with Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan to against the ongoing cooperation between China and Pakistan, he said, “China also welcomes enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation between India and other relevant countries.”

Gen Shuang hoped that this kind of cooperation would be conducive to

enhancing mutual trust among the countries in the region and regional peace and stability.

When asked as to how important for China that India should consider to participating in the forthcoming forum, he said, some Indian scholars have been registered to attend high level meetings of Belt and Road Initiative to be held here.

“As the host county, China will warmly welcome all the participants

including from India,” he added.

To yet another question, he said, China and India are two major

developing countries in the world.

“The bilateral relationship and cooperation between them severs

interests of people of the two countries and also conducive to peace and stability of the region and the world,” he said, adding, China position to improve relations with India is very clear.

Regarding participation of North Korea’s participation in the Belt and

Road Forum, he said, the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK) will send a delegation to attend the forum.