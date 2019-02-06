CPEC, development in Gwadar to create numerous socioeconomic opportunities for Balochistan people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the process of development in Gwadar would create numerous socio-economic opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

He said uplift of the people of Balochistan, specially the technical training of youth was foremost priority of the government, adding technical colleges were being opened in Balochistan for skill training of youth in the province.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to Members of the National Assembly belonging to Balochistan National Party (BAP) here.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, MNAs Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ahsanullah Reki and Robina Irfan were present in the meeting which was also attended by Special Assistant to PM Naeem-ul-Haq, Spokesman to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, Malik Amir Dogar and Arshad Dad.