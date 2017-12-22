CPEC Cultural Caravan off to China from PNCA on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan took off Friday from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to its destination, the neighboring country – China.

Cultural caravan comprises of Pakistani artists and performers from different genres including music, photography, anthropology, literature and film-making.

The Artists will be based in Jinhua University Campus and will be visiting parts of China. The artists

will be touring various cultural parks along with tours to design and fashion schools to familiarize

themselves with the traditional clothing and the contemporary fashion aesthetic.

The Cultural Caravan will also visit multiple museums in China.

To familiarize the artists with the local cuisines, they will be dining at the local restaurants all over the

province of Xinjiang.

After the visit of the Chinese city Xi’an, the final culmination of the project is a grand exhibition that

will take place in Islamabad in mid-February

The caravan in its first phase in Pakistan, comprising of both Pakistani and Chinese artists passed and

camped at important nodal cities along the CPEC route while conducting its program activities including

film-making, music and dance performances and Photography.

The main idea of this project is to promote cultural exchange and dialogue, not only between the two

countries but also within the boundaries of the country, and to promote historical Silk Route, stress

it as worlds cultural heritage and show its impact on different cultures and nations; to promote economy,

its achievements, its positive image as tourist attraction; to explore the impact and document influences

of the ancient Silk Route in past, one the present and the future of countries and cultures of the region

and to enhance the understanding of different cultures at local level.

This week-long initiative would promote and explore the diversity within the geographical boundaries of

the country, and help is mapping out the cultural boundaries. Through the artistic interaction, the mega

cultural showcasing would also help in recognizing the commonalities and differences between cultures

of both countries.

Through this project, the participants would preserve and document decaying cultural heritage and

dying languages; and assure to preserve indigenous knowledge and promote indigenous cultural

practices besides strengthening and widening the background for the economic and trade capabilities

between two countries.