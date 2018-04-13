CPEC creates opportunities for eliminating poverty for local people: Shaukat Aziz

BEIJING, April 13 (APP):Former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a key pioneering project under “One Belt and One Road” initiative and it has created opportunities for eliminating poverty for the local people.

“Belt and Road Initiative will change the fate of Pakistan as the CPEC is a major initiative,” he said in an interview with a Chinese language newspaper “Jingjcankao” on Friday.

He believes that the “One Belt and One Road” has brought innovation and energy to the development of enterprises. The construction of the CPEC has created opportunities for the local people to enjoy a more prosperous life in order to eradicate poverty.

Shaukat Aziz mentioned that Pakistan is a country lacking resources and needs to get loans from many places.

The “Belt and Road Initiative” helped Pakistan reduce poverty, promote infrastructure construction, economic development, and promote bilateral relations.

He said this is why the “One Belt and One Road” is so popular in Pakistan.

He pointed out that many countries have also proposed similar cooperation and win-win initiatives, such as the United Kingdom’s International Development Department (DFID) to provide financing for Pakistan’s infrastructure construction, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) also has projects in Pakistan for water conservancy and road construction.

However, these are not as clear and comprehensive as the One Belt One Road Initiative. The depth, impact, and breadth of China’s “One Belt and One Road” initiative are stronger than others.

The benefits at the national level have increased the quality of the “One Belt and One Road” win-win results, and have continued to attract business circles to join in. At the Boao forum, multinational companies said they will actively participate in the “One Belt and One Road” initiative.

Aziz also said in his speech that the “Belt and Road” initiative has created global shared growth and shared prosperity opportunities so that everyone can benefit from it. Therefore, it has received extensive attention.

The “One Belt and One Road” initiative is in line with the development of many countries, and it is also true for Pakistan.

He cited as an example the fact that Gwadar Port is a cooperative project of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, which is rarely seen in the three-year period from planning to now.

This project not only promotes local economic development, but also helps improve the local infrastructure conditions, and many people have thus obtained employment opportunities. “This is thanks to China’s initiative to help Pakistan achieve a better development.

He hoped that more people in more countries could participate in the construction of the “Belt and Road.”