CPEC created investment opportunities in country: Minister

LAHORE, Nov 13 (APP):Punjab Minister for Industries Sheikh Alla-ud-Din said on Monday China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) had produced tremendous opportunities of investment in the country.

A high-level delegation from leading industrial city of China, Cixi called on the minister here.

The meeting discussed the ideas related to enhancement of cooperation in skill development, textile, and other industrial sectors between Punjab and Cixi.

In a meeting, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade CEO showed a documentary regarding industrial projects in Punjab while secretary industries briefed about industry projects in the province.

Chinese delegation admired Punjab development and showed full cooperation in various sectors like electrical, engineering, energy projects etc.