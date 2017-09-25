CPEC city to be built on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway near Swabi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): The government as planned to build

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) City to promote the

corridor’s activities within the City.

The project is being built on a total area of 80,000 Kanals at

a cost of $4.4 billion where a range of facilities from education to

industries, banks, parks, government buildings and sports grounds

would be provided by the government.

According to officials sources, government of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) had already signed

an agreement to build the city on motorway near Swabi.

The CPEC city would have 62,000 plots and will comprise of

education zone, five to seven star hotels, commercial zone, public

buildings, apartments, golf course, theme park, petrol, CNG stations

and sports facilities, the sources said.

This project will be designed to the highest level of modern

smart cities concept with sustainability, they said, adding that the

project will generate economic activities in more than 40 industries

relating to construction sector besides it will create employment

opportunities to more than 80,000 people at local and regional

level.