CPEC challenges being tackled positively: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Friday said that terrorism was the biggest challenge faced by Pakistan.

He made these remarks while delivering a talk on Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Challenges and Opportunities, hosted by the Air University Islamabad.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was providing numerous opportunities for national development.

“Pakistan has carried out an excellent relation with China and Iran, however, the conflicting relations with India and Afghanistan need to be managed tactfully,” he said, while urging that unrest in Afghanistan affected Pakistan badly and made the national security vulnerable to various threats.

He was of the view that Pakistan enjoyed good relations with the international community at large to pursue a peaceful neighborhood and to strengthen economic cooperation.

The Foreign Secretary, while discussing the importance of CPEC project, said that the investment in infrastructure and energy resources would play pivotal role for the development of whole country.

He said with quite an optimistic approach that every challenge provided an opportunity.

“Once we identify the opportunities, we being a strong nation shall rise to our strengths among the nations of the world and shall be achieving our objectives,” the foreign secretary said.

Aizaz Chaudhry spoke about the geo-strategic and political history of the post-cold war era and vested interest of super powers of the world in the South Asian region in general and Pakistan in particular.

He also threw light on current state of affairs emerging on global politics and its relevance and importance for Pakistan.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Air University AVM (Retd) Faaiz Amir thanked the chief guest Aizaz Chaudhry for his time and also deliberated on the subject, saying, “CPEC is offering new kind of strategic challenges to Pakistan, which we must need to address with positive approach.”

He also congratulated Aizaz Chaudhry for assuming new responsibilities as the ambassador to the United States.