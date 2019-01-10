BEIJING, Jan 10 (APP)::The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can play a better role in yielding employment benefits
for local people if the Pakistani government keep improving the business environment for the
manufacturers.
Approximately 1.2 million jobs could be created indirectly in Pakistan because of agreed projects
under the CPEC, according to report published by Global Times here on Thursday.
CPEC can play key role in generating jobs in Pakistan: Global Times
