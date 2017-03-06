CPEC business tower to be built in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP): Government decided on Monday to build ‘The CPEC Tower’ here which would be the tallest building in the city and will serve as a symbol of socioeconomic progress Pakistan is making across all the fronts.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms , Ahsan Iqbal noted that the iconic tower will attract investors and would serve as a symbol of branding Pak-China Friendship.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister Ahsan Iqbal here. Senior officials from the PD&R, other line ministries and departments attended the meeting.

A high level committee to be headed by Malik Ahmed Khan, Member Infrastructure, PD & R will work on the proposed CPEC tower.

While speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal laid down the tasks for the committee. Directions were given to conduct a feasibility study after identifying a suitable site. It was further directed to acquire the land in the light of feasibility study.

“Committee should sit with relevant departments to resolve issues of building codes and regulations” said Minister Iqbal.

Minister stated that the initiative will provide facilitation to Chinese and other investors from around the world.

He further said that the tallest building would help in image building of Islamabad as a sustainable and vibrant city thriving upon entrepreneurship, science and technology, research and development, finance and culture.

“CPEC tower should be equipped with state of the art hotel, office spaces, commercial spaces and modern facilities”. said Minister.