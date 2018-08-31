CPEC is backbone of Pak economy: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the backbone of the country’s economy.

He said th is while talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing who called on him here at Ministry of Railways, a press release issued here said.

In the meeting, they discussed matters related to mutual interest in railways and CPEC projects. The ambassador showed keen interest of his government’s desire to work closely with the Pakistani counterpart.

The minister praised Chinese support in railway projects and said Pakistan could learn a lot from China’s experience in the railway sector. Both of them showed full support to each other in completing the railway projects swiftly.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Ministry of Railways M. Javed Anwar, Chief Executive Officer Aftab Akbar, Secretary Railways Board Farukh Taimur Ghilzai and Director General Techinical Munawar Ali Shah.