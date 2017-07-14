CPEC a unique opportunity to integrate with regional economies: experts

LAHORE, July 14 (APP): China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) is a unique opportunity to integrate with regional
economies and will become a hub of trade and manufacturing
after the Gwadar Port developed as free port.
Talking to APP, noted analyst on Contemporary Politics &
International Relations, Dr Saad S Khan said that emerging
opportunities with facilitation such as extensive roads,
railways, ports and energy infrastructure, the project was
being perceived as a `game-changer’ in the context of regional
geo-economic and political realities.
He said the CPEC would open attractive avenues for investment
emerging from economic cooperation between the two rising powers
of Asia.
Veteran economist Dr. Ashfaq Hassan said the CPEC project
was being perceived as a `game-changer’ which would prove to be
harbinger to economic development.
He said the PML-N government was paying special attention
towards the development of different sectors including power,
gas, education, health and roads infrastructure.
“People of all the four provinces, as well as Gilgit-
Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, will also benefit from CPEC
projects”, he added.
Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy
Institute (SDPI), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that the
historic project would also ease the lives of people and
also help bring prosperity in the country. He said that
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) must not be
politicised and it should be remained open to all countries.
Chairman National Parliamentary Committee on CPEC,
senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said the CPEC would interlink
heart, adding the implementation of this historic project
would expand mutual collaboration.
He said that CPEC which would connect Pakistan to East
and West Asia, not only make the country a destination for
cross-regional trade, but also a channel through which such
trade flows.
Chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul
Farooq said that Pak-China relations were touching new heights
after the CPEC, as the project had created tremendous opportunities
of investment in Punjab and other areas of the country.
He said the PML-N government had given solid economic
shape to Pak-China friendship at the large scale. He added
that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had ushered in
a new era of durable Pak-China relations.
“We will also give the legacy of a better future to
our future generations in shape of CPEC”, he said and added
that officials of China and Pakistan were working as a team
to move forward the project.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI)
Convener on standing committees on customs, dry ports,
Aftab Ahmed Vohra said the mega project of CPEC, relative
political stability and 42-year low interest rates were
some of the contributing factors in creating an atmosphere
ripe for international investment.