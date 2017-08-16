CPEC, a game changer not only for Pakistan, but for entire region

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Analysts has said that China-
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game-changer not only for
Pakistan but the entire region.
Talking to Radio Pakistan, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee
on CPEC Mushahid Hussain Syed said that a delegation of the
Parliamentary Committee on CPEC was held a meeting with Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and congratulated him on becoming
the Prime Minister.
He said the Prime Minister appreciated the report presented
to him on the progress of this mega project. It is a national
project, which would change fate of entire region, he added.
He said Prime Minister himself is monitoring the progress of
underway development projects under CPEC.
PML-N Leader Isphanyar Bhandara also said that the
parliamentary committee on CPEC is working devotedly for the
timely completion of development projects under CPEC.
He said the political parties must avoid unnecessary
criticism against this mega project. It is a national project and
should be continued till its completion whichever government came
into power, he added.
He said that road infrastructure throughout the country is
improving that will facilitate the people in terms of comfortable
journey without the unnecessary wastage of time.
President, Pakistan Economic Watch Dr. Murtaza Mughal said
that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor contains projects worth
almost 54 billion dollars, which would change fate of entire
region.
He said that certain job opportunities have already been
created and any more will be created in future.
He said the government has initiated a number of power
projects under CPEC to produce electricity by utilizing the
natural resources including solar, hydel, coal and wind.
Most of these projects will be completed in next year.
Pakistan will be among the developed countries after completion of
all the development projects under CPEC, he added.
Expert on CPEC Maj General, retired, Zahir Shah also said
that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a reality and it
is an economic cooperation between China and Pakistan.
He said China has once again proved its historic friendship
with Pakistan by investing a huge amount in this project.
The first phase of CPEC is related to improvement in road
and railways infrastructure. The entire project will be completed
till 2030, he added.
