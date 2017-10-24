CPC National Congress approves amendment to Party Constitution

BEIJING, Oct 24 (APP)::Xi Jinping Thoughts were approved by the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China through an amendment to the Party Constitution which enshrines Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The amendment was approved on Tuesday during the closing session of the congress which also elected a new Central Committee and a new Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, announced the completion of the election at the closing session of the congress.

The 19th CPC Central Committee will in turn elect the Political Bureau, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and the General Secretary at its first plenary session on Wednesday.