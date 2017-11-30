CPC holds high-level dialogue with world political parties

BEIJING, Nov 30 (APP):A four-day dialogue between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and representatives from some 300 foreign political parties and organizations kicked off here on Thursday, with the aim of deepening cooperation and communication among different party entities, as well as tackling challenges that hinder the development of human society together.

The CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting, which is the party’s first ever high-level meeting with various parties across the world, has attracted a large number of attendees.

According to statistics of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, over 600 representatives from nearly 300 political parties and organizations of 120 countries will attend the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, will deliver a keynote speech at the dialogue’s opening ceremony on December 1, according to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.

This is the first major multilateral diplomacy event hosted by Beijing after the recently concluded 19th CPC National Congress.

According to Guo Yezhou, China’s ruling party intended to build a platform for global political dialogue.

The CPC is expected to brief participants on the outcomes of the 19th CPC National Congress and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the official said, adding through exchange and dialogue, the CPC and other political parties will jointly explore effective ways to promote the building of a community of shared future for mankind and the building of a better world.