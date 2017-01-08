Imran afraid of Maryam Nawaz: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was afraid of

Maryam Nawaz.

The minister, in a statement, said Imran Khan throughput his

life has gained expertise in telling lies.

She said that the courts give their verdicts on the basis of

facts and evidences but Imran Khan has none of them.

The minister said that Imran Khan has made a habit to open his

own court in public rallies and containers.

She said Imran Khan has once again badly failed to prove his

allegations.

The minister said that Imran Khan was worried about the

popularity of Maryam Nawaz.

She said that PTI chairman should learn to respect women at

this stage of his life. She said as Imran was used to speak lies,

he was now totally baffled.