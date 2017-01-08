ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was afraid of
Maryam Nawaz.
The minister, in a statement, said Imran Khan throughput his
life has gained expertise in telling lies.
She said that the courts give their verdicts on the basis of
facts and evidences but Imran Khan has none of them.
The minister said that Imran Khan has made a habit to open his
own court in public rallies and containers.
She said Imran Khan has once again badly failed to prove his
allegations.
The minister said that Imran Khan was worried about the
popularity of Maryam Nawaz.
She said that PTI chairman should learn to respect women at
this stage of his life. She said as Imran was used to speak lies,
he was now totally baffled.
Imran afraid of Maryam Nawaz: Marriyum Aurangzeb
ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information,