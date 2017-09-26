ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on
Political Affairs Syed Asif Kirmani on Tuesday said, it is tradition
of the country that political leaders appear before the courts to
uphold norms of justice.
Talking to media, he said, “Political leaders have their roots in
masses and appear before the court in respect of law and constitution.
But, courts should also bring back the dictator and absconder dictator”.
When Kirmani was asked why Pervaiz Musharraf was not being
summoned by the courts, he said, the nation knows that dictators
always flee the countries and political leaders remain among the
masses and face the court as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did
today.
Answering a question about appearance of Nawaz Sharif’s
children, he said, the court has been informed that wife of Nawaz
Sharif was ill and undergoing surgeries. Therefore, the children
were with their mother to take care.
He said Nawaz Sharif would address a press conference at 1500
hours and the time has been changed due to arrival of different
political leaders who are scheduled to meet Sharif.
“Number of political leaders are coming to meet Nawaz Sharif
and express solidarity that made us to extend time for the press
conference,” he added.
When an incident of manhandling a journalist was brought to
his notice, Kirmani condemned the incident and assured the
journalists to probe the matter.
Answering a question if Nawaz Sharif had any plans to go back
to London he said he was not aware of any such plan.
Courts should also bring back dictator: Kirmani
