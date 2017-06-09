ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Hussain Nawaz here on Friday said that no
court anywhere in the world acts merely on suspicion, rather action is
taken on the basis of evidence.
Talking to reporters outside the Federal Judicial Academy
after appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT),
Hussain Nawaz, the son of prime minister, said the JIT would
not find any evidence against him, as he had done nothing wrong.
If some proof is found, then action should be taken
and punishment must be given, he added.
Responding to a question he said a CCTV camera is installed at
the JIT’s room.
Answering a question about the JIT photo leak, he said
that only the people who leaked it could give the reason for
doing so.
Hussain said that the photo was leaked against ethical and legal
codes, and added that recording videos of the JIT’s proceedings was
akin to pressurizing witnesses appearing before it.
He said that it was his fifth appearance before the JIT and he
would appear again, if summoned, to abide by the law.
While referring to his brother, Hassan Nawaz, he said that it
was his personal decision not to speak to media following
his appearances before the JIT.
He said that he was thankful to all those who supported
him during the appearances before the JIT, especially the workers
who remained with him despite fasting. He also thanked all those people
who prayed for him from their homes.
Hussain Nawaz apprecaited the media
for keeping the nation aware of the situation in spite of the
hot weather and holy month of Ramazan.
He said so far he had no intention to contest the general election.
Courts act on facts not suspicions: Hussain Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Hussain Nawaz here on Friday said that no