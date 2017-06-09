Courts act on facts not suspicions: Hussain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Hussain Nawaz here on Friday said that no

court anywhere in the world acts merely on suspicion, rather action is

taken on the basis of evidence.

Talking to reporters outside the Federal Judicial Academy

after appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT),

Hussain Nawaz, the son of prime minister, said the JIT would

not find any evidence against him, as he had done nothing wrong.

If some proof is found, then action should be taken

and punishment must be given, he added.

Responding to a question he said a CCTV camera is installed at

the JIT’s room.

Answering a question about the JIT photo leak, he said

that only the people who leaked it could give the reason for

doing so.

Hussain said that the photo was leaked against ethical and legal

codes, and added that recording videos of the JIT’s proceedings was

akin to pressurizing witnesses appearing before it.

He said that it was his fifth appearance before the JIT and he

would appear again, if summoned, to abide by the law.

While referring to his brother, Hassan Nawaz, he said that it

was his personal decision not to speak to media following

his appearances before the JIT.

He said that he was thankful to all those who supported

him during the appearances before the JIT, especially the workers

who remained with him despite fasting. He also thanked all those people

who prayed for him from their homes.

Hussain Nawaz apprecaited the media

for keeping the nation aware of the situation in spite of the

hot weather and holy month of Ramazan.

He said so far he had no intention to contest the general election.