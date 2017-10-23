Court summons two more witnesses on Oct 30, in reference against Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):An Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Monday summoned two

more prosecution witnesses to testify and adjourned the hearing of reference

against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar till October 30.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the reference for hearing against Ishaq Dar regarding

assets beyond known source of income filed by National Accountability Bureau

(NAB) in compliance of Supreme Court orders in Panama papers case.

The Finance Minister appeared before the case along with his counsel Khawaja Harris

amid strict security arrangements in place.

During hearing, the court recorded the statement of two NAB witnesses Abdul Rehman Gondal

and Masood ghani who also submitted Ishaq Dar’s bank account and transactions

details.

Abdul Rehman said the account was opened in 2005 in a private bank’s branch inside

the premises of Parliament and he has provided its transactions details from

March 2005 to 2017.

The witness informed the court that he had appeared before the investigation officer

on August 17, this year regarding the matter.

Recording his statement, the second prosecution witness Masood Ghani also provided bank

record of Ishaq Dar to the accountability court.

The counsel for Finance Minister, Khawaja Harris cross-examined with the both

witnesses .

On non-completion of cross-examining with NAB witnesses by the defense counsel, the

court directed the both to appear again before court on next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor provided a report with the court recording the freezing of

Dar’s assets by the department. The NAB officials also filed an application with the accountability court seeking

endorsement of seizing Dar’s assets by the NAB chairman.

The court, however, sought reply from Ishaq Dar regarding the application and

adjourned the case till October 30.

The court also summoned two other NAB witnesses including

Faisal Shahzad and Mohammad Azeem, also from the banking sectors, for the next

hearing to record their statements.

It may be mentioned here that the AC had already recorded statements

of three witnesses Shahid Aziz, Tariq Javed and Ishtiaq Ali during last hearings

of the reference while cross examination had also been conducted by Dar’s counsel

Khawaja Haris with them.

The AC had already indicted Ishaq Dar in this reference that

was filed against him on September 8, this year in compliance of apex court

orders.