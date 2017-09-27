ISLAMABAD Sept 27 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) of
Islamabad Wednesday indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a
reference regarding possessing assets beyond known sources of
income.
The court also summoned two witnesses, bank officers from
Lahore, to record their statements and adjourned the case till
October 4.
However, the Finance Minister denied charges leveled by
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and vowed to defend his
position to prove himself innocent.
AC Judge Muhammad Bashir picked up the reference against Ishaq
Dar filed by the NAB in compliance of Supreme Court judgment in
Panama papers case.
As the hearing begins, Judge Muhammad Bashir read out the
charge sheet against Ishaq Dar in the court room.
The Finance Minister denied all charges and said “I committed
no crime. Charges leveled against me are baseless. I shall defend
these charges and prove my innocence. My assets are quite within the
income limits and I shall prove it.”
The counsel of Ishaq Dar argued before court that according to
law seven days should be given for indictment after the provision of
reference copies to his client.
Rejecting this plea, the court subsequently indicted the
Finance Minister in reference.
The NAB prosecutor during hearing, submitted a list of 28
witnesses in support of its allegations against Dar. On which, the
court summoned two people to record their statements on October 4.
It may be mentioned here that NAB had filed a reference
against Ishaq Dar on September 8, for possessing assets beyond
known sources of income in compliance of apex court verdict in Panama
papers case.
During last hearing on Monday, the court provided copy of
reference to Ishaq Dar comprising 23 volumes and fixed date to
indict him.
Court indicts Ishaq Dar; witnesses summoned to testify
ISLAMABAD Sept 27 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) of