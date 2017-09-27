Court indicts Ishaq Dar; witnesses summoned to testify

ISLAMABAD Sept 27 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC) of

Islamabad Wednesday indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a

reference regarding possessing assets beyond known sources of

income.

The court also summoned two witnesses, bank officers from

Lahore, to record their statements and adjourned the case till

October 4.

However, the Finance Minister denied charges leveled by

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and vowed to defend his

position to prove himself innocent.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir picked up the reference against Ishaq

Dar filed by the NAB in compliance of Supreme Court judgment in

Panama papers case.

As the hearing begins, Judge Muhammad Bashir read out the

charge sheet against Ishaq Dar in the court room.

The Finance Minister denied all charges and said “I committed

no crime. Charges leveled against me are baseless. I shall defend

these charges and prove my innocence. My assets are quite within the

income limits and I shall prove it.”

The counsel of Ishaq Dar argued before court that according to

law seven days should be given for indictment after the provision of

reference copies to his client.

Rejecting this plea, the court subsequently indicted the

Finance Minister in reference.

The NAB prosecutor during hearing, submitted a list of 28

witnesses in support of its allegations against Dar. On which, the

court summoned two people to record their statements on October 4.

It may be mentioned here that NAB had filed a reference

against Ishaq Dar on September 8, for possessing assets beyond

known sources of income in compliance of apex court verdict in Panama

papers case.

During last hearing on Monday, the court provided copy of

reference to Ishaq Dar comprising 23 volumes and fixed date to

indict him.