Court grants bail to Dasti

DG KHAN, June 23 (APP): An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday granted bail to MNA Jamshaid Dasti.

Chief of Awami Raaj Party and MNA Jamshed Khan Dasti was produced before Anti Terrorism Court Dera Ghazi Khan amid tight security arrangements. Anti Terrorism Court Judge Shakir Hassan granted him the bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jamshed Dasti had forcibly opened a canal few days back, in district Muzaffargarh.