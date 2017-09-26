Court fixes date to indict Nawaz Sharif in three references

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC)
of Islamabad Tuesday set October 2, to indict former prime minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The court also issued bailable arrest warrants of
Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, daughter Maryam
Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar for not
appearing before court in compliance of its summons.
Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir took up
three references for hearing against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and
his family members.
The references are related to Avenfield flats in London,
Hill Metal Establishment and Azizia Steel Mills, and are filed by
NAB in compliance with Supreme Court judgment in Panama papers case.
During hearing, former prime minister appeared before the
court along with his legal team. The Accountability Court judge
asked Nawaz Sharif to leave after marking his attendance so that
proper proceedings of the case could begin.
On the court orders, copies of references were provided to
Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Harris.
Khawaja Harris submitted an application to the court
seeking exemption of his client Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from
appearance. On which, the judge replied that matter related to
Nawaz Sharif’s exemption from attendance would be decided in the
next hearing on October 2, after his indictment.
NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbas informed the court
that the security guards at Sharifs’ home in Lahore had refused
to receive summons for Nawaz Sharif’s children stating that they
were abroad.
The court, however, issued bailable arrest warrants
for Nawaz Sharif’s children and his son-in-law to ensure their
attendance on next date of hearing.
The court later, fixed October 2, as the date for
indictment of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in three references.
Earlier, when the former prime minister reached the judicial
complex to attend the accountability court hearing, a number
of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, ministers and
party workers were present in support of their leader, some
of them were chanting slogans.
It may be mentioned here that the NAB had filed four
references on September 8, against Sharif family members
including Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq
Dar in compliance with apex court orders.
Court fixes date to indict Nawaz Sharif in three references
ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): An Accountability Court (AC)