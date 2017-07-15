Coup was a conspiracy against Turkish people: Sanaullah

LAHORE, July 15 (APP): Punjab Minister for Law &

Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that

the coup in Turkey was a conspiracy against progress and

prosperity of Turkish people.

He was addressing a ceremony to commemorate the first

anniversary of the coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in Turkey,

held here at Shaheen Complex on Saturday.

The minister said that it was impossible to find

appropriate words to describe the brutality that the

miscreants displayed that night.

He said that it was the people of Turkey from all

backgrounds and political views who presented a historic

example of solidarity and reclaimed their democratic

rights.

He said that it is the prime responsibility of any

state to take necessary measures to confront the threats

against its state and the people, so what the Turkish

government did at that time.

Earlier, Consul General of Republic of Turkey Serdar

Deniz said that they are determined to fight anti-state

elements with three things which are rule of law, morality

and democracy.

He said that this is the only way to counter such enemies

of democracy.

Chairman Steering Committee Metro Train Orange Line

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan and Punjab Additional Chief Secretary

Khawaja Suhmail were present on this occasion.