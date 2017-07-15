Coup was a conspiracy against Turkish people: Sanaullah

LAHORE, July 15 (APP): Punjab Minister for Law &
Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that
the coup in Turkey was a conspiracy against progress and
prosperity of Turkish people.
He was addressing a ceremony to commemorate the first
anniversary of the coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in Turkey,
held here at Shaheen Complex on Saturday.
The minister said that it was impossible to find
appropriate words to describe the brutality that the
miscreants displayed that night.
He said that it was the people of Turkey from all
backgrounds and political views who presented a historic
example of solidarity and reclaimed their democratic
rights.
He said that it is the prime responsibility of any
state to take necessary measures to confront the threats
against its state and the people, so what the Turkish
government did at that time.
Earlier, Consul General of Republic of Turkey Serdar
Deniz said that they are determined to fight anti-state
elements with three things which are rule of law, morality
and democracy.
He said that this is the only way to counter such enemies
of democracy.
Chairman Steering Committee Metro Train Orange Line
Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan and Punjab Additional Chief Secretary
Khawaja Suhmail were present on this occasion.
