Countrywide trials for selection of national squash junior players

LAHORE, June 6 (APP): All the provincial squash associations
across the country are holding open trials from tomorrow, Wednesday
for the selection of junior players for appearing in the national
trials for the selection of Pakistan national junior team.
The trials are being organized on the direction of Pakistan
Squash Federation for picking the team to take part in the Asian
Junior squash championship being held from August 15-19 in Jordan.
“The provincial Associations will conduct trials, both for
boys and girls in U13,15,U17,U19 age groups and recommend the names of two players in each category for appearance in the national
trials whose dates will be announced shortly”, said a spokesman
of PSF while talking to APP here on Tuesday.
He said the prime aim of holding trials at respective provincial
associations is to give equal opportunity to the players to prove
their talent.
“The national trials will be watched by a selection committee
to select the team on merit keeping in view the performance of
players in the trials”, he said adding “The two-phase trials
will help to ensure that promising and deserving players take
part in it”.
He said PSF will field a strong and good combination team
in the Asian junior premier squash activity to get desired results.
