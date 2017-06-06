Countrywide trials for selection of national squash junior players

LAHORE, June 6 (APP): All the provincial squash associations

across the country are holding open trials from tomorrow, Wednesday

for the selection of junior players for appearing in the national

trials for the selection of Pakistan national junior team.

The trials are being organized on the direction of Pakistan

Squash Federation for picking the team to take part in the Asian

Junior squash championship being held from August 15-19 in Jordan.

“The provincial Associations will conduct trials, both for

boys and girls in U13,15,U17,U19 age groups and recommend the names of two players in each category for appearance in the national

trials whose dates will be announced shortly”, said a spokesman

of PSF while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said the prime aim of holding trials at respective provincial

associations is to give equal opportunity to the players to prove

their talent.

“The national trials will be watched by a selection committee

to select the team on merit keeping in view the performance of

players in the trials”, he said adding “The two-phase trials

will help to ensure that promising and deserving players take

part in it”.

He said PSF will field a strong and good combination team

in the Asian junior premier squash activity to get desired results.