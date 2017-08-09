Country’s prosperity linked with Balochistan’s uplift: Mamnoon

QUETTA, Aug 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said the

future of Balochistan was bright as the country’s prosperity was linked with the province’s development and progress.

Addressing at the 14th convocation of Balochistan University here, the

president said effective steps had been taken for the uplift of Balochistan which had been facing sense of deprivation for last several decades.

He said a state-of-the-art deep sea port was being

established in Balochistan besides initiation of several development projects under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the projects in Balochistan including roads network would be

completed within stipulated time so as to benefit its people with the fruits of progress.

He said Balochistan was a human resource-rich area that

produced many great personalities of calibre and intellect who made lasting

imprints in the annals of history.

He said it was an interesting historical fact that the world was once

again was looking towards Pakistan and the vital role of Balochistan along with other parts of the country.

The president said Balochistan was at the verge of economic revolution

and its youth was going to play a significant role that would make the country proud.

To the graduating students, he said their glowing faces

were reflective of the country’s bright future and expressed confidence that many of these educated youth would lead the national struggle for making the country stand out in the comity of nations.

He said he was confident of the capabilities of youth

of Balochistan and believed in that they would fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

He said great responsibility lied on Balochistan University and other

educational institutes of the province to play positive role with the support of provincial government and other national institutions.

He said the graduates had spent best years of their lives at their

alma mater and felicitated them, their parents and teachers on this remarkable achievement.

Mamnoon Hussain said the secret of success lies in consistent hard

work and determination which helps one in achieving his or her goals.

He said on completion of studies, sometimes the students feel a sense

of relief getting freed from phases of examinations. Apparently this theory is correct, however the reality is that the time of learning and attaining education never gets over.

He said graduation in fact means entering the practical

life having capabilities of overcoming the challenges.

He urged upon the graduates to keep an eye on new research

studies and modern knowledge so as remain steadfast while dealing with challenges in life.

“For this reason, besides congratulating you, I also expect from you

to enhance the spirit of hard work and exhibit more responsibility in fulfilling duties. Those who quit hard work and lose heart in facing difficulties, never succeed,” he said.

Mamnoon Hussain said poet of the East Allama Iqbal in his

verses paid tribute to the God-gifted prudence of valiant Balochs and said nations face challenges at different phases of history, however those who continue their journey undeterred achieve their objectives and no power on earth can stop them.

He said the competent youth particularly women of Balochistan had

achieved remarkable success in the Public Service Commission examinations and at similar other high-profile positions.

He asked the students to keep them abreast with upcoming trends in the

realm of global political, social and economic fronts.

“The Gwadar Port and CPEC-related projects have provided you a

historic opportunity to connect with the world,” he said.

He urged upon the students to respond promptly in benefitting from

these opportunities because the societies shying to come out of their own circles lag behind in the comity of nations.

“We not only have to make our present and future bright, but also have

to boost our journey to prosperity while discharge of our responsibilities in international scenario,” he said.

He advised the students to refrain from indulging in practical

politics, but never inch back from playing role for national development and stability.

He said there was a need to utilize capabilities in view of

Balochistan’s future connectivity with the world through land, air and sea routes.

Mamnoon Hussain stressed promotion of Balochistan’s mineral,

industrial production, culture and heritage, and tourism on priority basis.

He proposed that the province’s educational institutes particularly

the Balochistan University could play a role in highlighting tourism, hoteling, local eateries and culture in a professional way so as to fully capitalize the post-CPEC opportunities.

He recalled that by cutting expenses of Aiwan-e-Sadr, he

allocated a hefty amount for National University of Modern Languages (NUML) for teaching Chinese language courses to the Baloch students.

He emphasized taking steps for ensuring a trickle down effect to the

local residents of the province, and said the matter was a top priority for federal and provincial governments.

He also gave away degrees and gold medals among the

graduates.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Vice Chancellor

Balochistan University Dr Javaid Iqbal, provincial ministers and other high-up were present.