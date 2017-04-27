country’s progress depends on skilled human resources: Raja Farooq Haider

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK), Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Thursday said any country’s progress depends on the skilled human resources and specially, persons having technical expertise in various demand driven fields.

He said this speaking at an event to distribute tool kits among young

students who had just completed training in various disciplines under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme here at Kashmir House.

Minister of Education, Industries and Labor Women Development

Noureen Arif, Executive Director National Vocational and Technical

Training Commission (NAVTTC) Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, Inspector General (IG) AJK Bashir Memon, and Managing Director Suzuki, Shoukat Mehmood Qazi, industrialists and heads of institutions were also present.

Raja Farooq said NAVTTC was carrying out the responsibility of

preparing skilled youth in various fields in an efficient manner.

He said this training had helped thousands of young boys and girls

from AJK in getting employment in their fields and now they were not only financially sound but also contributing towards overall economic development of the country.

He also lauded free of charge training to youth and provision of

monthly stipend and tool kits to successful students.

The executive director NAVTTC said training according to the market

demand was of immense importance.

He said NAVTTC had designed their modules on modern methods

and the curriculum had also been updated and made at par with

international standards.

He said skill competitions had been a huge success in

creating awareness and increasing interest of our youth towards

skill sector.

Addressing the trainees, he said NAVTTC would train

thousands of young boys and girls of the AJK in the most demanded

marketable skills so that they were in a better position to secure

jobs both at home and abroad.

As many as 120 students received tool kits on the occasion. Before

that they came on stage and shared their success stories with the audience about how they enabled themselves to support their families after setting up their own small scale businesses.