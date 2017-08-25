Country’s population soars to 207 million with 2.4 pc annual growth

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): The country’s current total

population has soared to 207.744520 million with an average

annual growth rate of 2.4 percent from calendar year 1998, as

recorded in recently concluded 6th Housing and Population Census.

According to provisional summary results of the census

which were presented in the Council of Common Interests on Friday,

this population number included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989

urban population, showing an overall population growth at 57

percent during the period 1998-2017.

The figures recorded in the census also showed 2.23 percent

growth in rural areas and 2.7 percent in urban areas during these

years as the male population of the country at present stands at

106,449,322 with the female population at 101,314,780, and the

population of transgender at 10,418.

As per the provincial break-up, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa currently

has population of 30,523,371, showing average growth rate of 2.89

percent over a period from 1998-2017. This includes 24,793,737 as

rural population and 5,729,634 urban, showing 2.87 percent and

2.96 percent annual growth respectively.

The total population of FATA stands at 5,001,676, showing 2.41

annual growth rate. This includes 4,859,778 rural and 141,898 urban

population, indicating an average growth of 2.41 percent and 2.70

percent respectively.

According to the 6th Population and Housing Census, the Punjab

has population of 110,012,442 individuals with annual growth of 2.13

percent from the period 1998-2017. The rural population of Punjab

stands at 69,625,144 and urban 40,387,298, showing annual average

growth of 1.81 percent and 2.74 percent.

The total population of Sindh province, according to the

census, stands at 47,886,051, a growth of 2.41 percent, with

22,975,593 rural population and 24,910,485 urban population,

indicating a growth rate of 2.36 percent and 2.46 percent

respectively.

The current population of Balochistan is 12,344,408 million,

showing growth of 3.37 percent. This includes 8,943,055 rural and

1,768,830 urban population showing an annual growth rate of 3.33

percent and 3.49 percent since 1998.

The total population of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has

been calculated at 2,006,572 million with a growth of 4.91 percent.

The ICT included 991,747 rural and 1,014,825 urban population which

witnessed annual growth of 6.95 percent and 3.48 percent

respectively.

It is mentioned that total population includes all persons

residing in the country including Afghans and other aliens residing

with the local population. However, the population does not include

Afghan Refugees living in refugee village and diplomats.

The Provisional summary results show an overall increase in

population by 57% over the year 1998, while the population increased

by 146.6 % since Census-1981.

There is a decline in the population growth rate at national

level and in Punjab and Sindh Provinces, while an increase has been

observed in the Provinces of KP, Balochistan and FATA.

As per the Provisional results, the urban population shows a

growing trend with 36.38 % of the population living in urban areas.

The comparative position of provinces and areas shows similar

trend in urban population with a slightly higher increase in the

Punjab.

On the other hand, a significant decrease has been observed in

the percentage of urban population in ICT which gone down from

65.72% to 50.58%, indicating that growth occurred in the rural areas

of Islamabad.

Amongst the provinces, Sindh is the most urbanized province,

where 52.02% population lives in urban areas.

According to the 6th Population and Housing Census, the total

households in the country were recorded at 32,205,111 showing growth

of 2.4 percent over a period from 1998-2017.

The households include 20,012,797 rural and 12,192,314 urban

units demonstrating annual growth of 2.23 percent and 2.7 percent in

households.

According to the data, Khyberpakhtunkhwa has 3,845,168

households, FATA 55,379 units, Punjab 17,103,85 units, Sindh

8,585,610 units, Balochistan 1,775,939 units and ICT 336,182

households.

It is mentioned that census results of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

and Gilgit Baltistan have not been included in the census results,

announcement of which would be made later.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael said

that the credit of holding 6th population and housing census went to

the incumbent government.

He said that new data would be utilized for making positive

and result oriented policies and strategies.

He lauded the efforts of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)

for making untiring efforts to make this activity successful.