Country’s exports increasing due to govt efforts:Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Special Assistant to the prime minister Miftah Ismail Thursday said that country’s exports were increasing with the efforts taken by the incumbent government which included special package announced for exporters.

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced package for exporters while some more additions were made by prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi which resulted in exports’ increase, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said due to measures taken by the government, there had been an average 12 percent increase in country’s exports during last five months.

To a question, he said due to surge in current account deficit, the state bank of Pakistan has to de-value currency.

He said current political situation and sit-ins staged recently in the country, had also affected economy.

To another query, Miftah Ismail said petroleum prices were linked with international markets and the government had to fix prices accordingly.

He said the people of Pakistan had elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of the country for five year term and his disqualification had also affected national economy and stock exchange.