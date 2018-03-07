Country’s exports increases by upto15 percent in Feb: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail Wednesday said the country’s exports have increased by up to 15 percent in the month of February this year while increase in imports remained at 8 per cent only due to some duties imposed by the government.

Further improvements would be made in the exports sector and incentive package would be announced soon, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the matter of circular debt would be resolved soon as the Economic Coordination Committee has approved a plan presented by the ministry of power to settle circular debt and work on it would get started soon.

Miftah said the government had to bear a loss of Rs.110 billion in power sector so the government has to enhance recoveries as power generation had also increased in the country.

He said there was need of better enforcement to increase recoveries rather to put burden of extra tariff on those consumers who were already paying bills regularly.

We were negotiating with the provinces to sought solution of the problem because performance of some DISCOs was very bad and it was difficult to manage in such governance, he added.