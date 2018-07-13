ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Country’s circular debt has soared to Rs 521 billion on May 30, 2018, Minister for Energy Ali Zafar told Senate in a written reply.
In response to the question of Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, the minister told that the Power Purchaser is making 85% of payment against current billing of the Generators.The former government however, has cleared Rs. 480 billion of Circular Debt on 30-06-2013. Afterwards regular payments are being made by the Power Purchaser to the Generators.
He said the present Government has not cleared Rs. 400 billon Circular Debt.Chairman Senate has already constituted a committee to examine all individual components of the Circular Debt and measures taken by the Government to reduce the circular debt.
Country’s circular debt soars to Rs 521 billion, Senate told
