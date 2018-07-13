Country’s circular debt soars to Rs 521 billion, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Country’s circular debt has soared to Rs 521 billion on May 30, 2018, Minister for Energy Ali Zafar told Senate in a written reply.

In response to the question of Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, the minister told that the Power Purchaser is making 85% of payment against current billing of the Generators.The former government however, has cleared Rs. 480 billion of Circular Debt on 30-06-2013. Afterwards regular payments are being made by the Power Purchaser to the Generators.

He said the present Government has not cleared Rs. 400 billon Circular Debt.Chairman Senate has already constituted a committee to examine all individual components of the Circular Debt and measures taken by the Government to reduce the circular debt.