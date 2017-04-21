Country’s biggest ‘National Book Fair 2017’ to kick off in capital from April 22

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): National History and Literary Heritage

(NHLH) Division is all set to launch the country’s biggest three-day ‘National Book Fair 2017’ from April 22 (Saturday) in federal capital featuring a number of book related activities to provide entertainment and knowledge to the book lovers.

The arrangements for 8th National Book Fair have been finalized by

National Book Foundation (NBF) under the supervision of National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division.

President Mamnoon Hussain is likely to inaugurate the mega book fair

while Governor Punjab, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana and ministers from all provinces will participate in the fair.

The mega book fair is being arranged at Pak-China Friendship Center

under the theme “Kitab, Zindagi, Umeeed, Roshni’, to mark National Book Day.

Renowned literary figures, book ambassadors, book lovers, prominent writers, poets, artists, students and scholars will participate in the book fair.

Over 100 book-sellers and publishers will set up their stalls carrying

books on various disciplines according to the interest of people of all ages while the visitors will get 50 percent discount on purchasing the books.

The three-day book fair will feature various activities like book reading sessions, seminar on important literary topics, intellectual sessions and Ghazal programme by overseas Pakistanis, dialogue on fiction, prose and poetry, plays, book parade, book flag hoisting, book anthem, grand book fair, lucky book draw, readers book club stall, mobile book shop, model library, motorway police desk, exhibition of memorable tickets, mobile science lab, discussion sessions, Pakistan Air Force stall, book reading sessions, calligraphy exhibition, syllabus making workshop and other many activities.

Launching ceremonies of various books including ‘Pathar Chehrey’, ‘House of Loneliness and other Stories’, Parwaz-i-Huma, ‘Riyaaz-i-Sukhan and ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistani economy’ will be held during the book fair.

Special programmes for children including Kids republic and lucky draw

will also be the part of the book fair.

Talking to APP, Managing Director, NBF, Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed said the

programmes for National Book Fair are being prepared on the special directives of Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui with emphasis on promotion of book reading culture and giving message of national harmony and solidarity to the people.

He hoped that a record number of people will participate in the book

fair to quench their thirst for knowledge like last year and get maximum benefit from this activity, highlighting the message of love for knowledge and book.

He said last year more than 100,000 book lovers participated in the

three-day annual book activity and books worth Rs 20 million were sold out.