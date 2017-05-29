Country witnesses lowest inflation rate: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Daniyal Aziz Monday said due to solid measures taken by the government, the country had witnessed the lowest ever inflation rate in its history.

Talking to PTV, he said well reputed national and international organizations had also reported about the lowest inflation in the country.

He said economic indicators had improved in four years of the PML-N government.

Daniyal Aziz said when the PML-N government came into power in 2013, the country’s economy and law and order situation was at the worst, but the political leadership took effective steps and improved the situation.

There had been overall 80 per cent decrease in terror incidents in the country, he said.

He said huge Chinese investment the under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher the country into an era of development and prosperity.

He said the CPEC project would also create number of employment opportunities.