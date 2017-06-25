Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitre on Monday

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Eid-ul Fitre would be celebrated
across the country on Monday with religious zeal and fervour as
Central Ruet–Hilal Committee confirmed that the moon for the month
of Shawal was sighted in major parts of the country.
Addressing a press briefing here, Chairman of the committee
Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced that based on evidences received
from various parts of the country, the Committee decided to announce sighting of moon for Shawal in the country.
On the occasion he also expressed his heartfelt condolences
over the tragic incident of oil tanker fire and terrorist attacks in
Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi.
On behalf of Committee, he offered heartfelt sympathies to the
bereaved families of the incidents.
