Country to be run in conformity with people’s will: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media on the eve of Rugby match between Italy and Pakistan here Saturday, said from now on the country would be run in conformity with the will of the masses and as a consequence of the political maturity shown by the political parties in resolving the delimitation issue general elections would be held on time.

The development would have silenced those who were demanding pre-mature polls in the country, she said, adding that

the country was fast moving towards political stability and democracy was gaining strength with every passing day.

The minister observed that the federal and provincial governments, and law enforcing agencies had played a very significant

role in establishing peace in the country with an unfaltering determination and commitment.

Referring to the state of the economy, she said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had made commendable efforts in the revival of

the economy in line with the vision of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The economy of the country was far stronger and stable than in 2013, she added.

She quashed rumours about resignation by Ishaq Dar, saying he had not resigned so far and it was up to the Prime Minister

to accept or reject it.

The minister, in response to a question regarding desertions from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said a big number of PTI members did not agree with the brand of politics practiced by the party and it appeared that more and more of them would leave it in the coming days.

Anybody daring to speak the truth, she added, would be expelled from the PTI because how could a person, who himself was

a great liar, tolerate those who told the truth. Imran was reaping now what he had sowed earlier, she added.

Marriyum said that the government was used to sit-ins which were a gift from Imran Khan. In regard to the sit-in at Faizabad, she observed that the government wanted an amicable solution to the stalemate.

To a question on freedom of expression, she said that it must be enjoyed with utmost sense of responsibility.

Responding to another question, the minister reiterated that ensuring the ascendency of law and constitution in the country was the vision of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The Pakistani nation had grappled with the scourge of terrorism

for 35 years and the government was continuing its efforts to restore complete peace in the country, she added.

The minister addressing the ceremony at the end of Rugby League match between Pakistan and Italy, said that the government was striving hard to promote sports in the country and along with cricket fields the grounds for other sports were also witnessing the revival of international competitions. International cricket, football and Rugby matches were being held in Pakistan and the federal and provincial governments were providing fool-proof security to the foreign players, she added.

The minister said that as far as sports were concerned the youth of the country were highly talented.

Marriyum said that the Pakistan Cricket Board deserved congratulations for reviving international cricket in Pakistan. She commended the efforts of the organizers of sports events and also thanked the students of the colleges and universities, who had come to watch the Rugby match.

The ambassador of Italy, players of both the teams, office-bearers of the Rugby Leagues of the two countries and a large number of people were present on the occasion. Italy defeated Pakistan by 32-22. The minister also distributed prized among the players at the end of the match.