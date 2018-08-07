Country spent US$ 124.412 million of import of agriculture machinery in FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Agriculture machinery valuing US$ 124.412 million imported in FY 2017-18

The import of agriculture machinery during the financial year 2017-18, witnessed about 4.77 percent growth as country spent US$ 124.412 million of the mechanization of agriculture sector of the country as against the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2017-18, agriculture machinery worth US$ 124.412 million were imported as against the import of US$ 118.743 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, other machinery worth US$ 3.666 billion were imported, which posted about 9.28 percent growth when it was compared the import of US$ 3.354 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, in last fiscal year, telecom machinery valuing US$ 1.534 billion imported as compared the imports of US$ 1.351 billion of same period of last year, where as mobile phones worth US$ 847.654 million imported as against the US$ 709.690 million of same period last year.

By the end of last fiscal year, country imported transport group goods valuing US$ 4.383 billion as compared the imports of US$ 3.327 billion of same period of last year, which grew by 31.74 percent, the data reveled.

It may be recalled that machinery group imports into the country during last financial year ended on June 31, 2018 were stood at US$ 11.596 billion, which recorded at US$ 11.754 billion during the corresponding period of last year.