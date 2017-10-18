Country rediscovering its original narrative: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::Minister for Information, Broadcasting and national Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb, addressing a seminar on climate change jointly organized by the CPNE and UNDP, said that after checking the phenomenon of terrorism the country was fast moving towards rediscovering its original narrative.

She said that as a result of the successes achieved in the field of education, climate change, films and sports the real identity of Pakistan was also being highlighted at the global level. She said that in the 60s Pakistan had a very vibrant film industry and Pakistan had a name in sports and other activities.

The MOS said that efforts were needed to be made on priority basis to deal with the challenges thrown up by the climate change and also to create awareness among the masses. She said that the media could play a significant role in informing the people about the government policies and scientific information on climate changes.

She said that media had played a very significant role in dealing with terrorism and highlighting Pakistan’s identity among the fraternity of nations and it could also play a similar role in dealing with challenges related to climate change.

She informed the audience that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had established a separate secretariat in the parliament for implementation of the SDGs and the Parliament of Pakistan was the first to take this initiative. She said that there was also a sub-committee of the secretariat on climate change where all the parties were represented and it was doing a commendable job.

The minister said that her degree in higher education also pertained to the subject of climate and before this she also had been shouldering the responsibility of creating awareness through media. She said the government was starting a training programme for the journalists in the Information Service Academy, adding that women could prove to be better reporters on climate change.

She said that due to relentless efforts of the government the legal and constitutional state institutions as well as democracy were gaining strength. She said that the opposition parties should play a positive role in tackling the challenges confronting the country and the parliament was the appropriate forum to resolve issues of the masses. Instead of doing politics of criticism for the sake of criticism and generating unnecessary confrontation, there was a need to resolve the public issue collectively and take the country forward, she added.

The minister said that International cricket had been restored in Pakistan and the country was achieving successes in all domains of national life.

She appreciated the efforts of CPNE and UNDP for organizing the seminar and also producing a guide book for journalists regarding reporting issues pertaining to climate change.

The seminar was attended by a big number of journalists, Senior Vice President CPNE Shaheen Qureshi, Vice President Mehtab Khan, Director UNDP, editors of the newspaper and representatives of electronic and print media.