Country needs political stability for economic development: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Zaffar Iqbal Jagra on Tuesday said that the country needs

stability in current situation for its economic development.

Talking to PTV, the Governor said the main challenge

is to ensure implementation of projects under China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a smooth manner for which peace

and stability is needed.

He said the politicians must avoid such acts that

generate controversy and instability.

The Governor said, Joint Investigation Team was

constituted by the Supreme Court. “We respect the honorable

Supreme Court and expect that justice would be done.”

He said it is a high profile case and the judgment

by the Supreme Court would be in the larger national interest.

“I am confident that judiciary is well aware of country’s

situation and would fulfill requirements of justice.”

He said the present government, led by Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif has delivered in all fields and implemented its manifesto.

In this regard, he specially mentioned the operation against

terrorism.

Jhagra said situation in FATA has normalized and now people

are doing their business peacefully, besides participating in

sports and other activities.