Country needs national unity, cohesion than ever before: CM

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan needed national unity and
cohesion than ever before.
The Chief Minister expressed these remarks while talking to
the Punjab State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat
Shah and Chairman Quran Board Punjab Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi
who met him here.
The CM said, “Pakistan belongs to all of us and we all shall collectively move the journey of national development and prosperity further.”
He said that personal interests had no value before national
interests and added that segments from all walks of life would have
to play their role in the process of national development.
“The government has laid the foundation of a peaceful, prosperous
and developed Pakistan by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and we are moving towards the state of Pakistan envisioned by the Quaid,” he added.
“The role of the religious scholars and Ulema is very important
for promoting tolerance, patience and brotherhood in the society,” concluded the Chief Minister.
