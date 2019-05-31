ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):With Eid-Ul-Fiter only a few days away, the markets all across the country are bustling with crowd as people seemed busy in shopping to choose attractive attires other accessories to celebrate the fast approaching festival.

Women were gathered at bangles hinna, jewellery and other accessories to have a new look at the occasion to celebrate the festivities.

`Bangles from Hyderabad, henna, artificial jewellery are remained in great demand at this Eid’, said a shopkeepers adding, children garments shops also attract a large number of buyers, followed by shoe shops.