Country has achieved stabilised economy; Cabinet informed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The Federal Cabinet was Tuesday

informed that the country has achieved a stabilised economy

and the economic growth has brought down inflation.

The finance secretary briefed the cabinet, chaired by Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on overall state of economy of

the country. He said the interest rates were the lowest in

decades while credit to private sector has touched historic

highs.

He said the fiscal deficit has been reduced while Public

Sector Development Programme and social safety spending has

continued to rise.

The Cabinet was informed that the Reform Agenda focused

on improving governance and fiscal sustainability.

The Cabinet also approved several agenda items including

amendments in the guidelines of prime minister’s global

Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program and amendments

in the Rules of Business 1973.

This would include re-organisation of Federal

Secretariat by constituting new Ministries, Divisions besides

bifurcating of some existing Ministries and Divisions.

The cabinet also approved amendment in the Rules of

Business 1973 regarding authorising Minister in Charge for

initiation of negotiations.