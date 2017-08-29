Country has achieved stabilised economy; Cabinet informed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The Federal Cabinet was Tuesday
informed that the country has achieved a stabilised economy
and the economic growth has brought down inflation.
The finance secretary briefed the cabinet, chaired by Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on overall state of economy of
the country. He said the interest rates were the lowest in
decades while credit to private sector has touched historic
highs.
He said the fiscal deficit has been reduced while Public
Sector Development Programme and social safety spending has
continued to rise.
The Cabinet was informed that the Reform Agenda focused
on improving governance and fiscal sustainability.
The Cabinet also approved several agenda items including
amendments in the guidelines of prime minister’s global
Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program and amendments
in the Rules of Business 1973.
This would include re-organisation of Federal
Secretariat by constituting new Ministries, Divisions besides
bifurcating of some existing Ministries and Divisions.
The cabinet also approved amendment in the Rules of
Business 1973 regarding authorising Minister in Charge for
initiation of negotiations.
