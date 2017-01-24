Counsel of Mariam Nawaz submits another reply in panama case:

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Shahid Hamid, counsel of Mariam Nawaz Tuesday submitted another reply in Supreme Court regarding Panama Papers case, stating his client had nothing to do with the correspondence with Mossack Fonseca and British Virgin Island.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan is hearing the case, filed by PTI and others into Panama Papers.

In the reply, counsel of Maryam Nawaz said no document relating to the ownership of Nelson or Nescol was signed by his client adding, allegations of being beneficial owner of London properties were baseless.

Shahid Hamid said that he had the legal right to raise more questions over the authenticity of the documents submitted by PTI continuing, he would prove during the hearing that the documents lacked authenticity.

The counsel said the husband of his client was a regular taxpayer since 1986. His client had never been dependent on her father, he added.

Giving details about gifts, Shahid Hamid said that primarily on account of the father’s abundance of love and affection for her, he had given these gifts to his client with the consent of her mother, brothers and sister.

Earlier at the conclusion of arguments by JI’s counsel, advocate of Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Hamid commenced his arguments in the case informing the court at the outset that he would complete his arguments within two days. Hearing of the case was later adjourned till Wednesday.