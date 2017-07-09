Cotton yarn worth US$ 1.134 billion exported in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Cotton yarn worth US$ 1.134 billion

was exported during 11 months of last financial year (2016-17) as

compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2016-17, about 413,749 metric

tons of cotton yarn worth US$ 1.134 billion exported as compared the

exports of 392,302 metric tons valuing US$ 1.176 billion of same

period last year, said data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of cotton yarn during the period under review

decreased by 3.64 percent as against the exports of the same period

of last year.

However, the exports of cotton carded or combe recorded

increase of 71.94 percent and reached at US$ 239,000 as compared the exports of US$ US$ 14,000 of same period of last year.

In last eleven months, 237 metric tons of cotton carded or

combed exported from the country as against the 143 metric tons of

same period last year.

During the period from July-May, 2016-17, about 23,451 metric

tons of raw cotton worth US$ 40.169 million were exported as

compared the exports of 48,961 metric tons valuing US$ 75.996

million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, bed wear exports from the country grew by 3.22

percent and reached at US$ 1.922 billion as compared the exports of

US$ 1.86 billion of same period of last year.

In last eleven months of financial year 2016-17, about 318,070

metric tons of bed wear exported as compared the exports of 303,054

metric tons of same period of last year.

However, textile group exports from the country during last

eleven months of financial year 2016-17 had recorded 1.98 percent

negative growth and were recorded at US$ 11.234 billion as compared

the exports of US$ 11.46 billion of same period last year.