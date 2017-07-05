Cotton sowing witnesses 12 pc increase in current season

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Cotton, which is the major cash crop

of the season and a biggest source of raw material for the textile

value addition sector of the country, has witnessed 12 percent

increase during the current sowing season as compared the sowing of

same period of last year.

Crop cultivation has been completed over 88.2 percent area

against the targets set for current sowing season (17-18), said

Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of Textile Industry, Dr Khalid

Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he attributed the increasing

cotton cultivation to series of steps taken by the federal and

provincial governments including provision of subsidy on

fertilizers, pesticides and electricity.

In order to enhance the crop cultivation and enhancing its

productivity, he said that textile Ministry in collaboration with

the other stakeholders had organized a series of training programmes

for farmers and held field seminars for creating awareness among the

farmers.

He said that government had set a target to produce 14.4

million cotton bales by cultivating the crop over an area of 3.11

million hectares.

The Punjab had been assigned a task to cultivate the cotton

crop over an area of 2.4 million hectares, where in Sindh Province

crop cultivation targets were fixed at 0.65 million hectares, he

added.

So far, he said that cotton crop has been cultivated over

2.743 million hectare, which was showing an increase of 12 percent

in period under review, he added.

Dr. Abdullah said that during the current sowing season,

cotton crop has been cultivate over 2.743 million hectares in Punjab

and which was up by 18 percent as compared the same period of last

year.

In Sindh, cotton crop has been cultivate over 0.598 million

hectares of land, which was down by 6 percent as compared the

cultivation of same period of last year, he added.

Cotton Commissioner informed that Punjab has completed crop

sowing over 88.6 percent against the set targets, where as Sindh has

achieved 92 percent so far.